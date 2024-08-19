Tapping natural energy to shrink Carbon footprints

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an inspiring effort to reduce carbon footprints and promote renewable energy, the South Central Railway (SCR), Nanded Division, has made remarkable strides by solarising major railway stations, level crossing (LC) gates, and service buildings in recent years. The SCR’s solarisation drive not only supports Indian Railways’ broader goals for environmental sustainability but also highlights a forward-thinking approach to energy management.

23 stations solarised in division

According to railway sources, " The Nanded Division encompasses 103 stations, categorized into A, B, and C stations. Among them are five A-category stations—Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, and Nagarsol. In recent years, 23 of these stations have been equipped with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels of varying capacities, ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy supply. Besides, 18-level crossing gates, as well as numerous service buildings such as administrative offices and hospitals, have undergone solarisation.

"With Indian Railways committed to becoming a "Net-Zero Carbon Emitter" by 2030, SCR's investment in renewable energy is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions. The solar panels, which harness 8-10 hours of sunlight per day, generate clean energy through rooftop solar plants. This energy powers lights, fans, escalators, elevators, and other essential services at railway stations, while also providing backup through inverters and batteries. The renewable energy shift has yielded significant benefits, making the division self-sufficient in power generation and saving substantial amounts on electricity bills annually, "stressed the sources.

Green energy is advantageous and eco-friendly

Rajesh Shinde, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of SCR Nanded Division, confirmed that 23 stations and 18 level crossing gates have been solarised in a phased manner. He emphasized, "Harnessing green energy is not only environmentally responsible but also economically advantageous, paving the way for even more stations to adopt solar power in the future. Green energy is the need of the hour. This eco-friendly initiative has made SCR self-sufficient in power generation while reducing operational costs. We are committed to expanding solarisation across more stations in the future."