Taps go dry due to bursting of pipe in Pharola Treatment Plant

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Even though the monsoon has been heralded, the water problem continues to haunt the citizens. Today, the pipeline supplying water through the water treatment plant at Pharola got burst in the morning. As a result, the civic authorities were coerced to stop the water supply to the city. The repairing would take at least 12 hours, it is learnt. Meanwhile, the CSMC has postponed the water supply schedule by one day.

The impure water lifted from Jayakwadi Dam is treated at Pharola and then supplied to the citizens through storage in the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs). It so happened that the manifold pipe of the old 56 MLD water scheme at Pharola Plant witnessed a major leakage on Monday morning. The water was being wasted in a large quantity through it. Hence the civic officials geared up and immediately stopped the supply to the city and undertook the repairing work on priority. The repairing would take around 12 hours, it is learnt.

It is said that there would be a delay in filling up all ESRs in the city. Accordingly, the water distribution schedule is also going to be affected. Hence the water supply section has decided to supply water one day late to the people expecting the tap water today.

Water supply through 10 ESRs affected

The supply of water to be made from Nakshatrawadi, Hotel Vedanta, Kranti Chowk, Kotla Colony, Jubilee Park, Shahganj, Jinsi, Vishwabharti Colony, Garkheda and Jyotinagar ESRs has been postponed by one day. The citizens should take note of it and cooperate with the municipal corporation, appealed to the water supply section officials.