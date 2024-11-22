Taps in Wadgaon goes dry for 2 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The residents of colonies situated in the jurisdiction of Wadgaon Grampanchayat have been forced to run helter-skelter to fetch potfuls of water for the last two days due to the gram panchayat's whimsical decision to relocate the main pipeline connecting the overhead water tank in Wadgaon. The water supply is expected to be restored on Sunday.

“Cidco administration undertook the construction of a road in Wadgaon. On the other hand, the gram panchayat has laid the water supply pipeline adjacent to the road. When the local self-governing body noticed that the pipeline was obstructing the construction of the road, it decided to change the pipeline route and relocate its position. Accordingly, the water supply stopped on Thursday. The work to relocate the pipeline is underway with the help of JCB on a war footing basis. The new pipeline of length 150 metres will be laid till the elevated storage reservoir. As the work is underway, the water supply through the pipeline has been stopped and would be restored by Sunday,” claimed the sarpanch, Sunil Kale.