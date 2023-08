Tarannum gets Ph D in Pharmacy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has conferred Ph D upon Tarannum Shaikh Rashid (Pathan) in Pharmacy.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Green Synthesis of Metallic Nanoparticles and its Application’ under the guidance of Dr Aquil-Ur-Rahim Siddiqui, Research Guide and Associate Professor, Shree Bhagwan College Of Pharmacy.