Target of completing new water scheme slips from December to February

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

There were claims that water from the new water supply scheme would arrive by the end of December. However, this claim has proven to be unfounded. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and the GVPR company (having a contract) have informed the municipal corporation in writing that water will be available in the city by February 15.

To quench the city’s thirst, a new water supply scheme is being implemented at Rs 2,740 crore, designed to meet the water demand of the projected population of the city in 2045. Work on the scheme has been underway for the past four years, with 78 per cent of the work completed so far. It was said that the remaining work would be finished by the end of December. While speaking to newsmen, the municipal administrator G Sreekanth confirmed that the company and MJP have provided written assurance that water will arrive by February 15.

There were many challenges in constructing the Jackwell in the central area due to the significant water inflow from the Jayakwadi Dam. The water was deposited in a large quantity due to damage to the percolation tank. Ten 75 HP pumps were operating 24 hours a day to remove the excess water. The work on the Jackwell construction has now resumed at an accelerated pace. A project has been set up at Nakshatrawadi to treat 200 lakh litres of water. Most of the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in the city have been constructed. If 10 ESRs are handed over to the municipal corporation in the first phase, it will alleviate a lot of pressure, allowing residents to receive water daily or at least every other day.

Abundant water for the city

A 2500 mm water pipeline has been laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. Some connections are still pending at certain locations, with approximately 500 feet to 1000 feet low-height pipeline yet to be installed. The pipeline laying of 4.5 km is pending. Considering the pace of ongoing work, G Sreekanth expressed hope that the city would receive ample water by the end of February, no matter what.

Reducing electricity bills

The new water supply scheme will require large-capacity pumps, which will lead to substantial monthly electricity bills for the municipal corporation. Therefore, the administration has started studying how to reduce these costs by installing solar systems, he said.