Task force for distribution in new water supply scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In order to strengthen the distribution system under the new water supply scheme, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth formed a task force of four officers on Monday. Each officer was given the responsibility of the work.

The work of the new water supply scheme is underway through the Maharashtra Jeevan Prathdikaran at Rs 2,740 crore cost.

Officials claim that almost 80 per cent of the work has been completed so far. Many difficulties are being faced in completing the final phase of work.

Problems are being resolved with the help of Government offices like the National Highways Authority of India, Rural Police, Mahavitaran and CSMC.

Efforts are underway to complete the first phase of the scheme by the end of December and the city will get a big relief only if additional water is provided.

Meanwhile, CSMC Administrator G Sreekanth held a meeting of department heads today. In the meeting, the work of the water supply scheme was reviewed. He decided to form a separate task force for the implementation of the scheme.

Separate responsibility for officers

To ensure a good water distribution system in the city in the future, all the deputy engineers of the water supply department have been given responsibility.

M B Kazi, the Head of the Vigilance Cell, has been appointed for the work of Jackwell (water lifting centre) in Jayakwadi dam. Officer on Special Duty K M Falak has been given responsibility for the MBR (Master Balancing Reservoirs) at Nakshatrawadi. Additional City Engineer A B Deshmukh has been appointed for the overall distribution work of the water scheme.