Tavera hits Bike, rider dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Tavera car hit a two-wheeler near the Gunguli River on the Ranjangaon Khuri-Bidkin road, causing the rider to fall into the river and die. The accident occurred around 5 pm on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Shubham Avdhoot (21, Ranjangaon Khuri). Shubham was riding his bike (MH 20-HC 3560) towards his village from Bidkin when the Tavera (MH 12-EM 6017) struck him near the river. The collision caused him to fall into the riverbed, sustaining severe head injuries. Doctors at the Bidkin Rural Hospital declared Shubham dead on arrival. After the postmortem, his body was handed over to his family. Bidkin Police registered a case and started an investigation led by PSI Ashok Sokatkar and Appasaheb Mali under the guidance of API Nilesh Shelke.

(Photo included)