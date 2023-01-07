Tax charged from GMCH sans garbage collection

GMCH needs funds of Rs 715 crores for various works

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has stopped collecting garbage from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Money is charged for cleaning drains, then what tax does the corporation collects from the GMCH, quizzed the chairman of the visitor committee MLA Pradeep Jaiswal at the visitors committee meeting held at GMCH on Saturday.

The issue of dilapidated residential quarters, sanitation, construction of new buildings and other issues were discussed in the meeting. GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod informed the members that the AMC denies collecting garbage from the GMCH. A machine was recently called to clear the blocked drainage lines, however the municipal officials refused to provide any service in the hospital premises stating that the work falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department. They also asked to pay machine usage charges if they want to clear the drains. A proposal of Rs 715 crores has been prepared for various works and submitted to the government.

Jaiswal said that discussions will be held with the municipal administrator. Founder (Academic) of Tata Memorial Hospital Dr Kailas Sharma, officer on special duty of government cancer hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad, municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, additional district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, visiting committee members Iqbal Singh Gill, Mehraj Issaq Patel and others were present.

No electricity and water supply to illegal residents

Action will be taken against unauthorized residents living in GMCH residential quarters soon. In the next 15 days, the electricity and water connections of the illegal residents will be disconnected, said Dr Rathod.