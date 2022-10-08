Tax consultant booked in cheating case

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

A tax consultant duped a land developer for Rs 5 lakh in the past two years by producing fake documents of tax payments. A case has been registered with Satara police station.

Police said, complainant Mohit Trivedi (Santaji Housing Society, Walmi Naka, Paithan Road) runs a construction business in the name Saishraddha Constructions. He used to pay the income tax through a tax consultant Priya Pramod Joshi (Pratapnagar) for the past five years. Yogesh Joshi looks after the work of Priya Joshi. Priya Joshi accepted Rs 12,069 and sent income tax returns of three years to Trivedi from the mail id of Yogesh Joshi. Trivedi sent the payment for paying the tax from his brother Sumit’s account to Priya’s account. However, only Rs 2,513 tax was paid.

In 2017-18, Rs 3 lakh was transferred from Sumit’s account to Priya’s account and Rs 1.91 lakh were given in cash. She then sent the fake return of paying Rs 4.91 lakh income tax in 2017-18 on the email. However, the tax was not actually paid. When Trivedi realized that the documents sent to him were fake, he lodged a complaint with Satara police station. PSI Sambhaji Gore is further investigating the case.