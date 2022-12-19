TCH Orchids students win dance contest
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 19, 2022 06:55 PM 2022-12-19T18:55:02+5:30 2022-12-19T18:55:02+5:30
Prachi and Dhanishtha won the national trophy in two age categories bringing laurels to the school.
Payal Sonawane mentored them.
Payal Sonawane mentored them.

Principal Dr Sulekha Dhage, coordinator Rohini Rajule and the staff congratulated the students.