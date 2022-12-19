TCH Orchids students win dance contest

Prachi and Dhanishtha won the national trophy in two age categories bringing laurels to the school.

Payal Sonawane mentored them.

Principal Dr Sulekha Dhage, coordinator Rohini Rajule and the staff congratulated the students.

