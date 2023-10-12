TCS employee in telephishing net; loses Rs 4L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A highly qualified TCS employee has been cheated of Rs 4 lakh by the cyber crooks in the name of part-time job offer. The accused siphoned off the above money from her in a span of three days. Begumpura police station registered a case in this regard.

A 30-year-old Neha (name changed) stays with her family in Pahadsinghpura. She works with the TCS company. Few months ago, a message offering a part time job popped up on her Telegram App. She contacted the given contact number.

In reply to it, a girl named Prisma Shahu contacted her and told Neha to register her on the website www.eplatformworkz.net and invest Rs 5,000. She was also assured of getting payment after completing the rating on the website.

On May 27, Neha deposited the money and gave rating as well. Her ID was displaying the money deposited. Later on, the deposited amount started to reduce. After two days one agent contacted her and told that she was running into a minus and deposit Rs 20,000 more. The agent also convinced Neha saying that the money is being deducted due to technical glitches in the rating. Believing them, Neha got trapped in their net and in a span of three days, the cyber crooks collected Rs 4 lakh from her.

On realisation of the telephishing, Neha submitted an application with the cyber cell. After five months the complaint was registered with Begumpura police station. Police inspector Ramesh Gade is investigating the case.