Teacher arrested for abusing minor girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, a sports teacher sexually was found abusing a minor girl for the past one year. The incident came to light at Sawngi village of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil, at 10 pm, on Monday.

Police arrested the accused in this case. He has been identified as Abu Naser Syed (near Azad College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

According to the police, the accused is working as a sports teacher in an English school in Sawangi. Taking advantage of his position, he used to invite the 14-year-old girl to the sports room and sexually exploit her.

He had also taken her photos. The accused sexually exploited the girl between January 6 and November 15, 2024, threatening to make these photos viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the victim girl fed up with the teacher's harassment, finally told her parents about the incident. After that, the girl and her parents rushed to Phulambri Police Station, at 10 pm, on Monday. They lodged a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under the POCSO Act.