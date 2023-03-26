Teacher duped of Rs 5L on lure of lucrative profit

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A cyber fraudster duped a teacher of Rs 5 lakh on the lure of getting lucrative profit in a part-time online job. A case has been registered with Jinsi police station against the fraudster Rajendra Rameshbhai Parmar.

Police said Dr Riyazuddin Shamshuddin Qureshi (Wahed Colony, Roshan Gate) is a teacher at Maulana Azad College. In his complaint, he mentioned that he received a message on the phone from Parmar on March 1 which mentioned a part-time job. He called on the given number and the fraudster sent him a link on his phone and asked him to fill in the information and pay the nominal fees. Then he told Dr Qureshi that he will have to like the U-tube links for which, he will receive Rs 30 per like. Accordingly, the fraudster sent him Rs 100 and Rs 250 on two occasions as commission to gain his trust. Later, the fraudster gave him another online task and asked him to deposit Rs 12,000 fees and paid Rs 15,000 as a commission. In a similar manner, Dr Qureshi paid Rs 4.88 lakh on several occasions but did not receive the commission. Hence, he lodged a complaint against Parmar first with the Cyber police station and later with the Jinsi police station. PI Ashok Bhandare is further investigating the case.