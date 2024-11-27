Teacher duped, Rs 1.47 lakh scooped by scam link hook

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A teacher lost Rs 1,47,316 on Tuesday after clicking a scam link promising reward points. Police have registered a case against two unidentified persons.

According to the police, Sarfaraz Ibrahim Khan Pathan (43, Ajantha) received a text message on August 29 claiming to be from SBI. The message included a link offering reward points. Pathan clicked the link, and Rs 98,118 and Rs 49,118 were transferred from his SBI account (0047383494) to another account (32790110057353) in two transactions.

Pathan noticed the unauthorized transactions and immediately contacted the bank to block his account. He also reported the fraud to the cybercrime department and filed a complaint with the Ajintha police on November 26. A case has been registered against the two unidentified persons.

Police Advisory

Police suspect the accused are from West Bengal and have carried out similar scams in the past. They warned citizens not to click on suspicious links or fall for offers promising rewards.