Teacher forced to work without pay for ten years

Case of fraud unveiled: Complaint against institution owner and principal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A teacher was coerced into selling his land for Rs 7 lakhs to secure a job. However, the institute owner allegedly made him work without receiving any salary for ten years and ultimately reneged on the promised employment. A fraud case has been filed against Gopal Birajdar, the secretary of Vitthal Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, and principal SD Mugle, amounting to Rs 61 lakhs in the Mukundwadi police station.

According to police, Madhusudan Purne (33) had completed his education in 2012 when Birajdar, his relative, approached his grandfather with a job opportunity at their organization. Trusting Birajdar's assurances, Madhusudan's grandfather agreed to the proposal. However, Birajdar demanded Rs 10 lakhs for the job. Consequently, Madhusudan's grandfather sold his land and paid Rs 7 lakhs to Birajdar.

Madhusudan joined Rajarshi Shahu Vidyalaya in Mukundwadi as an associate teacher in July 2013. Despite his appointment being approved by education authorities in December 2013 and having his service continuity confirmed in February 2016, Madhusudan faced numerous challenges. He was suddenly transferred to a school in Umarga in 2020, where the education officer claimed there was no associate teacher vacancy. After filing a complaint with education authorities, they issued a written order for his admission, which was disregarded by Mugle and Birajdar. Subsequently, Madhusudan lodged a complaint with the Mukundwadi police, leading to the registration of a fraud case.