Teacher found guilty in Pharmacy question paper leak case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagart: A one-member committee report proved that a teacher from Goraksha College of Pharmacy at Khamgaon, Phulambri leaked a pharmacy paper.

The members of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) in their meeting organised on Tuesday, decided to cancel the examination centre of the college and lodge a complaint with police against the guilty teacher for paper leaking and making it viral. It was also decided to cancel the performance of three students whose question papers were found on their mobiles.

This was the first meeting of BoE since Dr B N Dole took charge as director of BoEE.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijya Fulari chaired the meeting. Different decisions were taken regarding improving the examination system.

Mobiles seized & hearing held

In the recently conducted pharmacy examination, the teachers from a private Pharmacy college pointed out the leaking of a question paper on WhatsApp.

In this case, the mobile phones of three students were seized and their hearing was conducted. A one-member inquiry committee was formed on the orders of the Vice Chancellor. As the panel found a teacher of Goraksha College of Pharmacy guilty of paper leakage, the examination centre of the college was cancelled in the BoEE meeting today.

The VC also ordered to lodge a complaint with the police against the teacher. The performance of the three students whose question papers were found on their mobile phones was cancelled.

Rs 5 K fine for evaluating wrong answer sheets

It is mandatory to submit the answer sheets of various degree and postgraduate courses to the relevant assessment centre on time. Some colleges evaluated their students' answer sheets thinking it was a home center. Later, this came to light when the answer sheets reached the assessment centre. BoEE director Dr Dole proposed to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on the concerned colleges. It was approved in the meeting. Cases of five to seven colleges have come to light at present, and this number is likely to increase.