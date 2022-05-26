Teacher hit with stone on head

Aurangabad, May 26:

A teacher was hit by throwing a stone on the head in Satara area on May 24 evening.

Teacher Ramesh Govindrao Shinde (Ekdant Vihar, Nathpuram, Vitkheda) has a plot in Satara area. On Tuesday evening, he had gone on his plot. Some workers were paving cement poles to fence the borders of the neighbouring plot. He objected to it as the poles were coming in his plot. Then the accused Santosh Muley (Satara area) threw a stone at him due to which he sustained head injuries. A case has been registered with Satara police station.