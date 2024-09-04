Teacher on mission to make students & school ideal

By Mehboob Inamdar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A teacher from Zilla Parishad School at Undangaon in Sillod tehsil of the districts is on a mission to make his students and school ideal in the town.

He spent lakhs of rupees from his salary to repair schools, provide facilities, train students in discipline, personal hygiene and clean premises. He has also developed a laboratory, library and activity room for students through his own money. His name is Shaikh Rafiuddin and he is incharge headmaster of the school which is the first to seventh standard.

Box

I feel that children must learn as it is the cornerstone of growth. It empowers children to shape their futures with knowledge and confidence.

In my opinion, teachers and parents have equal responsibility on the line of government for the education of children since the future of a country and society depends upon them. I was transferred totheUrduZP School of Undangaon around two years ago as incharge headmaster. When I joined the school, the classrooms had pits, broken doors and windows. Not only this, but the school also needed teachers.

I want to provide facilities and good surroundings to my students for learning on the line of private schools as their time is important as it cannot be regained if lost. However, it cannot done without a good atmosphere, facilities and sufficient teachers. So, I brought rubbles through tractors to fill pits of classrooms. I replaced doors and windows for the safety of students.

How and what they learn in school is important from their development point of view. Considering the importance of the present time, I carried out repair works in the school with my money as debt to repay society back.

Around Rs 1.50 L was spent on annual gatherings last year so students should have full confidence in their development. This year, 40 students were admitted to the first standard. This is an improvement in admission strength compared to other schools.

There is a shortage of staff in the school as recruitment has been pending for the past several years at the government level. Therefore, I have taken the help of three girls on a voluntary basis to maintain discipline, hygiene and daily homework. The Education Department recently sent one teacher to the school which is further helping students teaching.

Box

Quality of students imp

I do not want my students, on whom the Government is spending money, to lack on any front. Students must study and become good citizens to serve society. I am confident that students, even from rural areas, have the potential to become IAS officers or sportsmen if they have knowledge and confidence.