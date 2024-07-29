Teacher training on NEP at Chaitanya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Commemorating the fourth anniversary of the National Education Policy, CBSE–COE (Centre of excellence) conducted training for the teachers at Chaitanya Valley International School, recently. Sachin Rajput was the resource person. Culminating Shiksha Saptah with NEP training gave schoolteachers an opportunity to understand and feel the new dimensions of NEP and enhance daily teaching learning practices.

Teachers were exposed to vision of NEP, role of a teacher in identifying hidden talent in students, three language formula and the importance of teaching and learning in mother tongue.