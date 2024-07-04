Teachers agitation entres 406th day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Maharashtra Rajya Kriti Samiti from the district have been in agitation at Azad Maidan of Mumbai for the past 405 days demanding grants to 78 senior colleges. Their agitation started on February 23, 2023.

The agitators said that the non-grant policy does not apply to 78 senior colleges which were approved before November 24, 2001. They demanded a 100 per cent grant to these colleges.

Maharashtra Rajya Kriti Samiti president Dr Bhausaheb Jhirpe, coordinator Dr Shivaji Jadhav, Dr Balasaheb Taur, Dr Aniruaddha Ingle along with Dr Ganesh Wagh, Dr Nilesh Sonawne and others have been agitating.