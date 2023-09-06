Teacher's Day at Motiwala High School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amanullah Motiwala High School celebrated Teacher’s Day with great enthusiasm on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former president of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Students of the 10th class conducted classes. Headmaster Khan Jameel Ahmed presided. Headmistress (primary) Siddiqui Wasiunnisa was the chief guest.

Assistant teacher Jabeen Sultana conducted the proceedings while student Ayesha Mohammed Aqueel (10th) proposed a vote of thanks.

Teaching and non-teaching staff was present.