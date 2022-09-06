Teacher's Day at Pinks N Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 6, 2022 10:35 PM 2022-09-06T22:35:01+5:30 2022-09-06T22:35:01+5:30
Pinks N Blues Preschool Satara celebrated Teacher's Day. Some of the students came in the attire of teachers. They planned the session and taught the other students. It was a big fun to see tiny teachers. Student Saanvi Hole gave a beautiful speech on teachers. Some students brought flowers for their favourite teacher, said principal Soniya Kaur Daroga.