Teacher’s Day celebrations at Pearls Academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pearls Academy celebrated Teacher's Day with great fanfare. School mentor Nazim Quereshi, director Dr Sohail Ahmad Khan, school development head Munir Deshmukh and principal Dr Nayer Iqbal graced the occasion. Students expressed gratitude and admiration for their teachers through heartfelt speeches. A skit highlighted the pivotal role teachers play in students' lives, while a poetic mushaira and hilarious stand-up comedy added a creative flair to the celebration. The students organized off-stage games for their teachers. The dignitaries praised the students' dedication and emphasized the importance of the teacher-student bond.