Teachers' Day is 1-day away, no annoucment about ‘Ideal Teacher’s Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Zilla Parishad (ZP) has not made annoucement about the ‘Ideal Teacher’s Award’ while ‘Teacher’s Day is just one day away.

The enthusiasm for the Adarsh Shikshak Award has dampened due to the consecutive holidays.

Since September 5 has a public ohliday for Eid-e-Milad, and the September 6 and 7 have Anant Chaturdashi and Sunday holidays. The award ceremony was postponed until next week as no planned was made for Sunday.

Even though Teachers' Day falls on a day, the Adarsh Shiksha Award has not been announced. Adarsh Shiksha Award of last year given by the Education Department of ZP was also delayed because the guardian minister had not been appointed.

“So, this year's awards are also being delayed. This is being said by the officials of the Education Department themselves. Last year, instead of teachers, the ZP honoured schools with ‘Ideal Scheme award.

Every year, the awards are announced two days before Teachers' Day. But due to lack of planning at the Government level and consecutive holidays, the ceremony has been postponed.

Box

Planning for next week

The Education Department has prepared a list of names of ideal teachers and sent it to the Divisional Commissioner. After getting approval from them and in the presence of the guardian minister, the distribution ceremony will be held. This year, the date has not been fixed as September 5 is a public holiday. Planning will be done next week.

(Jayashree Chavan, Education Officer- Primary Section)