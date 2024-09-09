Teachers disappointed over contractual recruitment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The different teachers' unions across the State have expressed displeasure over the State Government's announcement to appoint contract teachers in schools which have less than 20 students.

The government recently announced the recruitment of retired teachers on a contract basis in schools with fewer than 20 students. Thousands of youths have qualified TAIT recently to become school teachers. The Education Department has recently filled nearly 15,000 posts for teachers. Despite this, many qualified youths are waiting for teaching jobs. The School Education and Sports Department said that an appointed teacher would get a monthly salary of Rs 15,000.

Founder of Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh (ABUSS) Sajid Ahmed said that his union would strongly oppose the move as this is a step towards the privatisation of schools run by Zilla Parishad and Municipal Corporation in which children belonging to poor and economically weaker sections study.

He said that nothing was mentioned about the eligibility test qualification in the Government orders. “This is like making fun of D Ed, and B Ed holders. The decision against the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education. He said that the union may move the court against the decision.

Republic Vidyarthi Sena’s Marathwada president Sachin Nikma said that the Government has done injustice to the youths who are wandering for jobs by making the decision to recruit retired teachers on contract basis. He said that the youths were worried about the future due to unemployment.

Over 14.7 K schools have 20 or fewer students

Nearly 1.85 lakh students are studying in 14, 783 schools with zero to 20 students in the State. Over 29,707 teachers are working in these schools. Sajid Nisar said that the Government started the schools to provide education to students living in remote areas.