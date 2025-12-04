Teachers forum at Burhani English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Burhani National English High School organised a forum for teachers on the topic “Teacher’s personality development,” recently. NLP trainer Parwez Khan was the guest speaker. The programme commenced with Tilawat-e-Quran.

Khan highlighted aspects including communication, emotional management, and self-management. He stressed that one’s behaviour is a reflection of one’s personality.

The session was informative and also included interaction between the teachers and the speaker. President of the function and CEO Dr Ansari Abrar Ahmed appreciated the programme and shared his insights. Headmistress (English High School), Shabana Khalid, principals and supervisors Mushtaque Bohra, Dr Syed Wahab, Tasneem Taksali, Seema Naaz and Nayla Khan were among those present.