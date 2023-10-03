Teachers, HMs booked for avoiding election duty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Election Department lodged a complaint with City Chowk Police Station against the teachers who did not respond to election duty. The complaint was also given against headmasters for not relieving employees of the election survey.

Assistant Electoral Registration officer (East, Assembly Constituency) and tehsildar Pallavi Ligde lodged the complaint with the police.

The process of case registration was not completed as police personnel were busy with Ganesh Festival duty.

The Election Commission issued instructions for Special Summery Revision of Electoral Rolls 2023. Following this, the survey is being done door to door.

Besides their main task, teachers as electoral registration officers and employees are visiting door to door for the survey. They are meeting voters who are 80 years and above age and collecting information about deceased, migrated and new voters.

Some schools and offices did not relieve their teachers and employees for the election duty despite serving notices several times. Tehsildar Pallavi Ligde said that a complaint was given to the City Chowk Police Station against such teachers and headmasters.

Box

Headmasters Misal and Deshmukh, teachers Shweta Sable, S A Shaikh, S D Jadhav, Shamim Baig, Anand Satdive, Swami Jadhav, Vijay Agav, K D Bawaskar, Kailas Tekale from different schools of Garkheda, Misarwadi and Naregaon have not completed the given election survey work.

The Election Department served notices to them but they did not respond to the department. The teachers and employees are avoiding election work. In the complaint, Ligde stated that a case should be registered against the teachers and employees. Police are yet to register the case on the complaint.