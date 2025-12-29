Teacher’s house burgled; CCTV cameras smashed, jewellery and cash stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Taking advantage of school vacations, burglars broke into the house of a teacher who had gone out of the city for a family trip and decamped with cash and jewellery. The miscreants also vandalised the CCTV cameras immediately after entering the house.

Dr Sanjay Bankar (44) resides with his family in the Nath Valley School area of Kanchanwadi. On the morning of December 24, he left with his family for a holiday in Gujarat. On December 28, his neighbour and friend Shivshankar Phalke noticed that the main door of Bankar’s house had been broken open. After being informed, Bankar returned to the city by evening. On inspection, it was found that the thieves had broken the latch and lock of the main door to gain entry. During the burglary, they damaged the CCTV cameras and stole gold rings weighing 15 grams, the DVR, Wi-Fi equipment, and approximately Rs 41,000 in cash from the cupboard. A case has been registered at Satara police station in this regard.