Teacher's name used for Black Magic at school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An incident of black magic involving a teacher’s name was discovered in the courtyard of Vigyan Vardhini School in Rokadia Hanuman Colony on Monday. A case was registered against unknown persons at Kranti Chowk Police Station.

The school had been closed for Diwali holidays from October 31 to November 2, and the office reopened on November 4. On November 9, at 12 pm, the headmaster locked the office and left for home. When he returned to school at 10:30 a.m. on November 11, he found a large black doll placed outside the office. The complainant’s surname was written in white rangoli on the veranda, and a round rangoli with a moon-shaped lamp, turmeric, and vermillion had been placed. The words “Kathar Tu Gai” were written with a flower. Nearby, another black doll, lemons, cowrie shells, and green chilies tied with black thread were found. Two lemons were cut, and turmeric and vermillion were applied. Black hair was wrapped, and wooden items had been burned with pine leaves. Upon discovering the scene, the headmaster contacted the complainant. After visiting the school and witnessing the situation, she filed a complaint at Kranti Chowk Police Station. PI Chaudhary is investigating the case.