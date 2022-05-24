Teachers' promotion pending for yrs

Aurangabad, May 24:

The promotion of teachers as education extension officers, centre chiefs, headmasters and graduate teachers was pending for the past many years because of the apathetic attitude of the Zilla Parishad administration.

Many teachers who were waiting for the promotion retired from the service.

So, ZP teachers were upset over this.

Teachers' Unions which are angry with the ZP administration for the delay in solving teachers will stage a dharna at the divisional commissionerate on May 30.

A delegation of teachers submitted a memorandum to the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar recently.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the posts of education extension officers, centre chiefs, headmasters, and graduate teachers were not filled through promotion.

The teachers' unions said that they had given many memoranda to the ZP administration which assured the Coordination Committee of the teachers' unions of solving their problems in two months. However, nothing was done so far.

The teachers' unions said that there are 300 posts of science teachers are vacant for the past eight years while promotions were pending for 12 years.

Other vacant posts include 90 posts of centre chiefs and 100 posts of headmasters.

“This was affecting academic work. A probe should be done into the matter and action should be taken against guilty officers and employees. Justice should be done to the teachers who were deprived of promotion. We will demonstrate in front of the divisional commissioner's office on May 30 to draw attention towards our problems,” the coordination committee office-bearers said.