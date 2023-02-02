Teachers register protest through invalid votes

Aurangabad: Around 2,485 teachers' votes were declared invalid in the first round of Marathwada Teachers Constituency elections. Teachers registered their protest about the old pension scheme by putting up different signs and marks. The teachers demanded to the restoration of the old pension scheme through ballot papers. After the security of the total votes, 2,485 votes were declared invalid. The figure for invalid votes is higher than in the last election.There were 1000 invalid votes last time. The highest number of invalid votes was of Vikram Kale.

Commenting on this, Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Vikram Kale said that the teachers expressed this feeling because of more love for him.

Suryakant Vishwarao takes objection

Marathwada Shikshak Sangh (MSS) Suryakant Vishvasrao took objection to the voters' registration.

He claimed that there are 12,000 bogus voters and that the department concerned has not paid any attention to it.

“Until a few days before the election, there was an atmosphere that the MSS candidate will win the election. But, management of educational institutes pressurised teachers to give vote for a particular candidate. I am in third place because of this,” he added.