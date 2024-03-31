Teachers should focus on innovation: Dr Jatinder Yakhmi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Teachers should focus on innovation along with teaching and preserve the consciousness of their bright legacy,” said Dr Jatinder Yakhmi, a scientist from Bhabha Atomic Research Center.

He was speaking in a programme on ‘Adhyapancha Utsav’ held at Govindbhai Shroff Lalit Kala Akademi Auditorium, organised by S B Education Society, recently.

Dr Jatiner Yakhmi spoke on how teaching can be a pleasant experience and giving importance to various factors. He said that the top achievers give teachers a sense of the extraordinary value of the teaching profession.

Dr Yakhmi gave examples of various motivational and struggling teachers. Treasurer of SBES Milind Ranade presided over the function.

Educationists Dr S G Pohnekrar and Dr D G Kuberkar were also seated on the dais. Dr Vishal Deshpande proposed a vote of thanks while Dr Keshav Andhare conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Secretary of the Education Society Dr Shrirang Deshpande, Principal of S B College of Science Dr A G Shankarwar, its vice president B Y Kshirsagar, member Dnyanprakash Modani, Principal of M P Law College Dr C N Rao and others were present.