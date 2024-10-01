Teachers throng CP office for 'character certificate'

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Teaching and non-teaching staff members of schools from the city are scrambling to obtain character certificates. The sudden rush at the police commissioner’s office between 11 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, created a commotion among the special branch employees.

It may be noted that the State was shocked over the incident of sexual abuse of two children by a sanitation worker in a school in Badlapur. Following this, the Education Department has initiated necessary measures for the safety of girls in the school.

This includes making character verification mandatory for teachers and non-teaching staff. As a result, over the past week, there has been an increase in the crowd at the police commissioner’s office, including teachers, employees and drivers transporting students.

Teachers not maintaining discipline

After applying online for the certificate, it is issued with the signature of the police inspectors from the special branch at the commissioner’s office. The applicants literally jostled each other in this section on Tuesday. Despite repeated requests from the police personnel, the teachers and employees were not standing in line.

As a result, Police Inspector Avinash Aghav entered the section and reprimanded everyone, instructing them to stand in an orderly manner. Nearly 1,000 teachers applied at the same time. Additionally, the character verification of eligible candidates for police recruitment across the state needs to be completed by October 3. This increased the responsibility of the police.