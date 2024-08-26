Teachers to be recruited on divisional & district levels; panel formed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The teachers will be appointed in the local self-Governing bodies schools of their respective district or division across the State.

For this purpose, the School Education and Sports Department has formed a committee to set guidlines for the recrutiment of teachers on district and divisional levels.

It may be noted that the Government carries out the recruitment of teachers for local self-governing bodies through Pavitra portal on the basis of the level Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT).

Many a time candidates do get jobs in other districts. With the appointment, the teacher had to work for years in their other districts. They demand transfer in his/her home district time and again.

After the transfer, the teacher is joining on the basis of zero seniority list in the new district. The Government issued orders to form a study group to provide teachers jobs in the respective district.

In the orders, it was stated that teachers should job opportunity on the district level so that students would get teachers from their district. As per the orders, the teachers will teach with more efficiency and quality on their appointment at the district level. The Government was thinking of forming a study group to remove the shortcomings in recruitment and suggest a proper recruitment system.

The Government has constituted a study group under the chairmanship of the Commissioner (Education) to ensure the process of recruitment of teachers at the district or division level in the State.

The study group will comprise the Deputy Secretary of the School Education and Sports Department (member), Deputy Secretary of the General Administration Department (member), Deputy Secretary of the Law and Justice Department (member), Deputy Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (member), director of Secondary Education (member), director of Primary Education (secretary).

Sajid Nisar Ahmed, the founder of Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh (ABUSS) said that after the State level examination, it would be difficult to recruit teachers at the district level. He said that teachers union would oppose this system.