Teachers to get scope for new research in NEP: VC Dr Kulkarni

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “National Education Policy (NEP) envisages holistic development of students while professors-teachers will get scope for new research. For this purpose, teachers should remain positive while dealing with the NEP,” Dr Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University and scholar of NEP.

He was speaking in a lecture on ‘NEP2020 organised jointly by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Saraswati Bhuvan Educational Society (SBES) at Govindbhai Shroff Lalit Kala Akademi Auditorium on Saturday.

General Secretary of SBES Dr Shrirang Deshpande presided over the ceremony. Member of Management Council of Bamu Principal Dr Venkatesh Lamb was the chief guest.

VC Dr Ravindra Kulkarni said that it is expected to develop students' inherent skills,

to prepare competently in the age of competition.

“The mother tongue will be the language of knowledge. Progress is not possible without internationalisation of the curriculum, freedom to choose subjects and courses, research-oriented education and attaching importance to regional languages,” he added.

Dr Kulkarni also interacted with the teachers.

Dr Balaji Nagtilak conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Kshama Khobragade proposed a vote of thanks. Treasurer of SBES Milind Ranade, member Dnyanprakash Modani, Management Council member of Bamu Dr Gajanan Sanap and college principal Dr Anil Shankarwar were present.