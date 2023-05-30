Teachers training workshop at Narayana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Narayana Educational Group conducted a five-day in-house workshop at Narayana e-Techno School, here recently. Teaching Strategies were organised by the central office of the institute and covered the National Education Policy. Resource persons and publishers from Delhi and Mumbai

addressed the workshop. Teachers from different branches of Narayana including Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Yavatmal, Jalna, Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar attended the training programme.

The workshop was inaugurated by DGM Ramamohan Reddy, R&D head Sayed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch principal Madhuri Reddy, branch AGM Samrat Ladniya, state co-ordinators, and others. Principlas of all seven branches and various HoDs from Hyderabad Central Office participated.