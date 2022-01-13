Teachers unable to withdraw GPF for 3 months

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

Hundreds of teachers are unable to withdraw their General Provident Fund (GPF) for the past three months because the tab of Budget Distribution System (BDS) on ‘Shalarth portal’ is closed.

Teaching and non-teaching staff members of the schools submit their proposals to withdraw their GPF for their children’s marriage, house construction, purchasing house, flat or plot in November 2021. Even the education officer, accounts officer have approved the proposal. Many employees who have retired three to four months ago have been waiting for their money.

The Finance Department has locked the required tab GPF withdrawal.

Prathmik Shikshak Sangh demanded that the State Government should resume the GPF withdrawal BDS tab as teachers are facing financial problems because of the pending application for the past three months.

District president of the Sangh Rajesh Hiwale said that how teachers would do marriage or purchase a house without money. “The pending proposals have delayed their personal family planned activities and deals,” he added.