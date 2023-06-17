Teachers union demands suspension of administrative officer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy and Colleges Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO) demanded to suspend Vanita Sanjekar, the administrative officer at the office of joint director of Higher Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division).

It may be noted that an audio clip of the officer went viral on social about her abusing teaching staffers at a college of Dharashiv during an inspection.

The teachers submitted a memorandum to the joint director of Higher Education stating she does not treat the visiting teachers in her office. She was transferred to Solapur from the city in 2016 for a similar case.

So, BAMUCTO met the joint director and demanded her suspension.

Joint director Dr Surendra Thakure has sent a letter to the director of Higher Education (Pune) about BAMUCTO’s demand for her sessions.