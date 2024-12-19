Teachers union demonstrates in front of Dy director's office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Marathwada Shikshak Sangh demonstrated in front of the office of the deputy director of Education on Thursday demanding to fulfil the pending demands of the teachers in the State.

The delegation also submitted a charter of demands to the Chief Minister through the deputy director of education. The demands include that the old pension scheme implementation for teachers, schools with less than 20 students should not be closed, the concept of cluster schools should be abolished, the government order for the recruitment of contract teachers in schools with less than 10 students should be withdrawn, the vacant posts of teachers should be filled immediately, pending three per cent dearness allowance increase should be given and 100 per cent grant should be given to schools of all mediums.

The memorandum was signed by the organisation's district Secretary Bhai Chandrakant Chavan, Dr Umakant Rathod, Navnath Mantri, Ajay Kadam, Ashok Dhamdhere, Vilas Chandne, Vinod Kenekar, Vilas Chavan, Jayshree Patil, Karuna Sonpasare and others.