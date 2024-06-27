Teachers' union starts hunger strike in front of SFS school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Marathwada Shikshak Sangh (MSS) started a hunger strike in front of SFS School against the injustice being done with teaching and non-teaching members of St Xaviers School.

The agitation is being staged in front of SFS School as that school is being run by the SFS Education Society.

School staffers Karuna Sonpasare and Jaishri Patil were terminated from the service while Pinki Pillai, Subhada Shelar and Kavita Mokale were suspended.

MSS demanded that the services of teaching and non-teaching staff members should be restored and their pending salary should be deposited in their accounts without deduction.

MSS district secretary Bhai Chandrakatn Chavan, Manasi Bhagwant, Pavan Hiwrale, Ashok Dhamdhere, Yogesh Khosre and others were present.