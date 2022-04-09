Teachers union to agitate at HE director office

Aurangabad, April 9:

Members of Maharashtra Navpradhyapak Sanghatna will agitate in front of the office of the Higher Education director at Pune on April 11 for their different demands including permission to restart the recruitment of assistant professors in non-agriculture universities of the State.

In a memorandum submitted to the director of Higher Education, the office-bearers of the teachers union stated that the Higher Education Department granted permission to fill 2088 seats (40 per cent) from 1171 aided colleges in November 2021 as per the strength on October 1, 2017.

They said that the directives of the State Government dated November 14, 2018, and October 22, 2021, about a hike in honorarium, lectures of teachers working clock hour basis (CHB) and considering their work experience for the full-time jobs.

The union will stage one-day token agitation in front of the office of the HE director in Pune on April 11.

The memorandum was signed by its president Dr Sandeep Pathrikar and secretary Dr Maroti Deshmukh.