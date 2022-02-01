Teachers unions agitate seeking DCPS pension details

Aurangabad, Feb 1:

Members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO) and Maharashtra Rajya Pradhyapak Juni Pension Hakka Kriti Samiti (MRPJPHKS) agitated in front of the joint director of higher education (Aurangabad division) on Monday demanding Defined Contribution Pension System (DCPS) details before implementation of National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The State Government stopped the old pension scheme and implemented DCPS to those who joined the service after November 1, 2005. A delegation of both the unions met joint director Dr Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar and submitted a memorandum stating that teachers did not get details of their monthly deduction of DCPS nor the Government’s share for the period November 1, 2005, to March 31, 2021.

“The teachers are upset about not getting any receipt of pension deduction from the State Government. The DCPS pension accounts of many teachers working under the Rural Development Department were transferred to NPS. But, lakhs of rupees were not transferred to the new account. It will have an impact on final pension fixation,” the agitators said. The memorandum was signed by Dr Vikram Khilare, Dr Dilip Birute, Dr Maroti Tegumpure, Dr Umakant Rathod and Dr Bapu Sarwade and others.