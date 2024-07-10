Teachers up in arms over new norms of research guide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teachers working in affiliated colleges of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) are upset over withdrawing the Ph D research guideship.

It may be noted that Bamu issued a registration schedule for Ph D Entrance Test (PET) as per the notifications of the University Grants Commission-(UGC) Regulations 2022.

The university declared the list of vacant seats for admissions. However, teachers of the affiliated colleges who are research guides were excluded from the list, citing the reason of norms.

According to the UGC regulations, those teachers who work in postgraduate colleges or university departments with full-time approval can only get a research guide. The Ph D guideship of those teachers who work in undergraduate colleges will be withdrawn. More than 1500 teachers will lose research guides, reducing the number of research guides and seats within the university direction by 90 per cent.

Upset over this, office-bearers and members of teachers' different unions met vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari on Wednesday evening and demanded to withdraw the decision of research guides cancellation.

The teachers said that the decision of the UGC could not be applied with retrospective effect.

They demanded that the norms should be implemented from the date of notification.

Representatives of BAMUCTO, BAMUCTA, Swabhimani MUPTA, Akhil Bhartiya Shaishanik Mahasangh, and MUPTA were present.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari and Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade assured the delegations of teachers of doing correspondence with the UGC about the norms.

Dr Dilip Arjune, Dr Rajesh Karpe, Senator Principal Dr Shankar Ambhore, Sunil Magre, Dr Vikram Khilare, Dr Bappa Mhaske, Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dr Maruti Tegumpure and others were present.