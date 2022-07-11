Teachers upset over HE director’s circular

Aurangabad, July 11:

Different teachers' unions expressed their displeasure over the circular issued by the director of Higher Education (HE).

The director issued a circular recently stating that teachers will have to take permission to visit the office of the joint director of HC. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO) led by Dr Vikram Khilare and Dr Maruti Tegumpure staged an agitation in front of the office of the joint director- of Higher Education (Aurangabad division).

Dr Khilare and Dr Tegumpure said that the circular is breaching the interests of teachers. They said that the allegation in the circular maligns the image of teachers. “The appointment of a single liaison officer to solve university and colleges is like starting legalised system of corruption,” they said. Swabhimani MUPTA led by Dr Shankar Ambhore met the Principal secretary of HE to withdraw the circular.

The teachers' unions said that the arrest of the joint director of HE (Amravati division) while accepting a bribe has proved that teaching and non-teaching employees, and education society trustees are looted on the director and joint director level. Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dilip Birute, Dr Kishor Salve, Dr Vilas Khandare and others were also present.

Dr Sandeep Pathrikar from Maharashtra Navpradhyapak Sanghatna said that the circular is in the interest of students. He said that there is a need to probe teachers' work and presence on duty.