Teachers upset over training during exam period

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department has started the training of teachers in the city. It will continue up to March 7.

The HSC and SSC examination to be conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will commence on February 11 and on February 21, respectively.

Teachers have expressed displeasure over the fact that this training is being conducted during the examination period.

Teachers are raising the question of how to attend the training while holding the examination. The teachers said that the department concerned should have considered the examination while deciding the training schedule.