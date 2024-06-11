Teachers workshop at NVS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School welcomed the new academic year with an invigorating teachers’ workshop, setting the tone for a year of educational excellence and innovation. The workshop, held from June 6 to 8, saw educators delve into cutting-edge topics aimed at reimagining school education.

Counsellor and founder director of Institute of Career Studies Dr Amrita Dass spearheaded a session on ‘Re-imagining School Education Embedded in Value Creation for Value Dominant Learning.’ She emphasized on imbibing values among students, quoting that educators are the co-travellers in the universe of education and beyond. She also underscored the importance of fun learning, stating that in this era of AI, teachers should be high touch before being high tech. The core mantra that she imparted was the significance of being happy, fostering an environment conducive to learning and growth.

In another segment, Dr Rajat Dandekar unravelled the realms of Generative AI, providing educators with a glimpse into the future of technology-driven learning. His discourse empowered teachers to leverage AI tools for personalized and adaptive teaching methodologies. The workshops were organised by director, Ranjit Dass and principal Dr Sharda Gupta.