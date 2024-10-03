Teaching morality is imp with life values

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Truth, Non-violence and Satyagraha are life values based on morality. Therefore, it is Mahatma Gandhi's teaching that morality is essential alongside life values,” said Dr Nivedita Saraf, a scholar of Gandhian thought.

She was speaking at a lecture on ‘Non-Vioence Philosophy of Gandhi’ jointly organised by the Gandhi Study Centre and National Service Scheme (NSS) Postgraduate Unit of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday as part of Gandhi Jayanti. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and study centre direct Dr Kranti Vyavhare were seated on the dais. She said through self-purification, non-violence, and satyagraha, a person can easily win their inner battles. “A person practising satyagraha must have faith in the values of justice and love,” she said.

B L Chavan conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Nirmala Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Mahendra Shrisath, Dr Kailas Ambhure, Principal Dr Kailas Ingle and others were present.