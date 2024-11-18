Team Mechvengers shines in Smart India Hackathon final

Chhatrapati Sambhajinaga: Team Mechvengers of Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management (DIEMS) has achieved an unprecedented feat by qualifying for the grand finals of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024.

With more than 57,000 ideas submitted by 4,92,960 students across the country. Team MechVengers is the only team to reach the finals of the national competition by solving a pre-study work on a problem under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. It has become a matter of pride for the family of DIEMS.

MechVengers representing DIEMS consisting of second-year Mechanical Engineering students Prasad Pawar, Apurva Lakde, Prajakta Jadhav, Gaurang Makode, Bhumika Patil and Chetan Jadhav have all come together to build a highly effective "Ash Utilization Unit". The project is unique compared to other best ideas in the country. The project focuses on the ultimate issue of management and recycling of coal ash generated from thermal power plants.

Because ash can pose a serious threat to the environment if not managed properly. The team is developing a durable compressive strength material by blending coal ash and polyethylene terephthalate. Which can be used in construction and other fields.