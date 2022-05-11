Team to ascertain action against major defaulters

Aurangabad, May 11:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has now appointed special teams for cross-checking whether the power supply to large defaulters has been discontinued by the team concerned.

A review meeting of engineers from Aurangabad, Latur and Nanded circles was held on Wednesday through video conferencing under MSEDCL Aurangabad regional office. Joint managing director Dr Mangesh Gondawale appealed to carry out the recovery campaign, otherwise cut off the power supply of the defaulters. He said it would be difficult to buy and supply electricity if the money for each unit sold was not recovered. Chief engineer of Latur circle Sundar Latpate, Nanded circle Duttatraya Padalkar, Superintending engineers and executive engineers were present for the meeting.

Defaulters with Rs 50000 and more on target

Instructions were given to recover arrears with electricity bills for March, April and May. Special teams have been appointed for recovery from large defaulters of Rs 50,000 and above. Special teams have been appointed for cross-check to whether the power supply to the defaulters has been discontinued.