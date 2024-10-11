Tech and Incubation Lab inaugurated on Army campus

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: “ In the current global scenario, warfare methods are changing rapidly, making it essential to introduce innovation in production to empower the country's defence system, ” said Lieutenant General Prit Pal Singh. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Tech and Incubation Lab, established in collaboration with the Army, MAGIC, and Government Engineering College (GCE), in the Cantonment Area, on Thursday.

Major General Amar Pal Singh Chahal, Brigadier Virendra Singh, MAGIC Director Prasad Kokil, Ritesh Mishra, Aashish Garde, Principal (GCE) Sanjay Dambhare, and representatives from various startups were present on the occasion.

Singh emphasized that our goal is to develop labs across the country to address challenges in defence technology and solutions. The exploration lab formed through the collaboration of an educational institution, industrial organisations like MAGIC, and the defence sector would be the best among all labs in the country, he hoped.

Ritesh Mishra said, “ The industrial ecosystem in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is highly conducive to defence production and service delivery.” The entrepreneur Mukund Kulkarni provided detailed information about the industrial potential of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during a special session organised at the Marathwada Auto Cluster. Ajit Chavhan, additional CEO of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, shared insights about the portal.

Overview of the Lab

The lab features modern equipment such as 3D printing, AI servers with open services, drone technology with virtual reality, and machines for converting 3D images to 2D and reverse engineering. Problem statements related to the defence sector will be provided to GCE students and faculty soon.